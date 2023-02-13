NEWS

Labour Party Is Not Ready To Serve Nigeria That's Why We Joined APC -Southwest LP Members Say

Members of the Southwest Labour Party have disbanded their organization in order to join the All Progressive Congress with less than two weeks till the conduct of the 2023 presidential election. Banji Omotoso, the Chairman of the Labour Party in the Southwest, who oversaw the party’s leadership in Akure, Ondo State, claimed that the decision to dismantle the LP structure was made because the party’s presidential candidate lacked the support necessary to prevail.

Banji Omotoso claims that the party’s leaders decided to leave because their organization has a sizable number of unsatisfactory members who are only in it for the money and are not interested in improving Nigeria.

He stated in his own words: “”Labour Party is not ready to serve Nigeria, which is why we decided to leave the party and join the APC,” declared the leaders of the Labour Party in the South-West. The party’s organizational structure has been destroyed.”

Below is the screenshot of Banji Omotoso statement extracted from the Vanguard Newspaper:

