“Labour Party Is Not In Power But Their Problems Are Worse Than APC/PDP’s Own – Former Minister Of Works

In the early hours of today, the former minister of works, senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, was interviewed on channels television where he spoke extensively about the internal crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe said, “currently, my party has too many things to think about as the government in power than issues happening in our political party. Every party has its problems but if you look at Labour Party (LP), they are not in power but their problems are worse than that of the All Progressives Congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).”

Speaking further, the retired permanent secretary of the Lagos state’s Civil Service said, “I want you to know that managing a political party is very hard. This is what I personallt don’t bother myself about party issues so that I won’t die young.”

Lastly, senator Adeseye Ogunlewe said, “there are too many contradictions, caucuses, vested interests and overnight discussions to get favour in every political party. This is why I am of the opinion that issues of governance should never be mixed with party issues.”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (between 1h: 53rd – 1hr:57th minutes).

