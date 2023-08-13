Labour Party Is Not Igbo Party, The Only Man Elected As Chairman Is Alhaji Apapa – Bishop Favour

The Acting National Organizing Secretary of the Labour Party, Bishop Reuben Favour, has said that the Alhaji Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the party is the authentic fold. He said this in Lagos during the inauguration of the 24-man State Caretaker Committee of the party.

Speaking further at the event, Bishop Favour said that the Labour Party is not an Igbo party, neither is it a party for Nollywood actors. He said that the only person who was elected as the chairman of the party is Lamidi Apapa.

In the report which was made by Nigerian Tribune on Saturday August 12, 2023, Bishop Favour said – “We are not Igbo party but national party with national spread. Labour Party is not a party for Nollywood actors. We are the authentic party. The others you see around are support groups. The only man elected as chairman is Alhaji Apapa, he was not nominated but was elected.”

The Acting National Chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa, who also spoke at the event, said that he remains the authentic chairman of the party in Nigeria, and that the courts recognize his position in the party. He said that he is ready to face anyone contesting his statement in court.

At the event was also the National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the party, Hon. Abass Sina Aroyewun, who said that Nigerians should give the party a chance to rule Nigeria, as he added that they are working together to ensure that Nigeria becomes a stable nation.

