Labour Party Is Ethnic & Religion based Party – NNPP Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Ahead of the February presidential election in Nigeria, the former Kano state Governor and Presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ahlaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said Labour Party is a party which is based on ethnicity and religion.

According to Channels Television, Kwankwaso made this known while responding to questions at Chatham House in London.

The presidential candidate of NNPP said the reason he couldn’t go into alliance with Peter Obi is that, his (Kwankwaso) party (NNPP) is a national party while that of Labour Party, is based on ethnicity and religion.

“If you have a party which is based on ethnicity and religion, that is the difference between the Labour Party and our party which is national party, New Nigeria Peoples Party.” Said, Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso believed that Labour Party is ethnic and religious biased, while his own party, NNPP, is more viable than that of Obi, and that was the reason he couldn’t join hand with Labour Party to oust the ruling party.

