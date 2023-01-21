Labour Party Is Becoming A Personal And Regional Affair, That Discouraged Us From Continuing – Abdullahi Tsoho

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Jigawa State, Abdullahi Tsoho, has revealed the reasons why members of the party in the state defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). Tsoho, who also decamped to the APC, revealed that the Labour Party is now becoming a personal and regional affair and they could no longer continue being members of the party.

According to a report published by Premium Times, Tsoho said that Labour Party was based on ideology but hinted that the party is slowly losing its identity. He claimed that recent happenings in the party shows that it is now based on regionalism, adding that they were discouraged from continuing in the party.

“Labour Party was formed based on ideology. However, recent happenings show that it is becoming a personal and regional affair. That has discouraged us from continuing in the party. I’m a labouring man but there is no longer ideology in Labour Party.”

Tsoho stated that LP candidates in the state withdrew from the party and merged with APC, adding that there is no need for an opposition party in Jigawa.

Joshuablog (

)