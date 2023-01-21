Labour Party Is Becoming A Personal And Regional Affair, That Discouraged Us From Continuing – Abdullahi Tsoho

Abdullahi Tsoho, the governorship candidate for the Labour Party (LP) in Jigawa State, has disclosed the reasons why members of his party’s membership in the state switched to the All Progressives Congress, which is currently in power in the state (APC). Tsoho, who also defected to the APC, disclosed that they could no longer continue to be members of the Labour Party since the party has evolved into a matter that is both personal and regional in nature.

Tsoho is quoted as saying that the Labour Party is founded on philosophy, but he also hints that the party is gradually losing its identity, as stated in an article that was published by Premium Times. He asserted that recent occurrences within the party demonstrate that it is now based on regionalism, and he added that they were discouraged from continuing in the party. He said that recent events in the party show that it is now based on regionalism.

“Labour Party was formed based on ideology. However, recent happenings show that it is becoming a personal and regional affair. That has discouraged us from continuing in the party. I’m a labouring man but there is no longer ideology in Labour Party.”

Tsoho indicated that LP candidates in the state defected from the party and merged with APC, and he added that Jigawa does not require the presence of an opposition party.

