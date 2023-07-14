Labour Party Has Called For Immediate Dismissal And Prosecution Of Mahmoud Yakubu – Kenneth Okonkwo

As the rest of the country continues to monitor proceedings at the ongoing Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal currently sitting in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), renowned lawyer and Labour Party chieftain, Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo has taken to social media to reveal why his party is calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmud Yakubu.

In a series of tweets posted on his Twitter handle on Thursday afternoon, Okonkwo, who is a member of the legal team representing the Peter Gregory Obi at the tribunal, stated that the Labour Party’s Campaign Organization accused the INEC Chairman and his National Commissioner in charge of voter education, Festus Okoye of deliberately bypassing the technology it spend billions to deploy on Election Day, and opting for a manual collation instead.

He wrote; “The Labour Party’s Obi-Datti’s Presidential Campaign Organization has demanded unequivocally, the immediate dismissal from office and prosecution of Prof Yakubu Mahmoud, INEC Chairman, and Festus Okoye, INEC Federal Commissioner in charge of voter education following the final reports of the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room and the International Community regarding the discrepancies of the presidential election on the 25th February, 2023.”

You can read the rest of the tweets below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)