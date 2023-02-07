This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Labour Party Has A Socialist Structure But Obi Is A Capitalist, Where Are They Going? – Seun Kuti

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for president, Peter Obi, has been criticized by Nigerian artist Seun Kuti for not being prepared to lead the nation. Mr. Kuti said during a Premium Times-eavesdropped interview that he doesn’t see how Peter Obi and the Labour Party can work together. He said that although Obi is a capitalist and LP is socialist, he doesn’t see where they are heading.

He went on to characterize Peter Obi as an opportunist who abruptly began a movement soon after quitting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) months before the presidential election. Peter Obi began too late, he said, adding that he doesn’t have the time and won’t be able to lead the nation.

“He began too late, so he hasn’t got the time. You can’t be telling me that you suddenly established a movement and have a strategy for the nation because you lost the PDP many months before the election.”

According to Mr. Kuti, a presidential candidate must seek to strengthen the party’s organization in each Local Government Area throughout the nation. Peter Obi, he said, didn’t concentrate on that and instead used the chance to defect from the PDP and pursue his presidential aspirations in the Liberal Party. Peter Obi, he said, is a capitalist and doesn’t fit into the socialist structure of the LP.

“This is opportunism. And it won’t be an opportunist who will bring Nigeria to its feet. Peter Obi is a capitalist, yet the Labour Party is organized under socialist lines. They are traveling where.”

