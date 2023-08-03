Labour Party guber candidate promises to turn Bayelsa around

Udengs Eradiri, the Bayelsa governorship candidate of the Labour Party, has promised to revive moribund government enterprises if given the mandate come November 11.

He stated this on Thursday, speaking with journalists.

Mr Eradiri, accompanied by his running mate Benjamin Nathus, said about 11 government-owned companies were moribund.

“My beloved state of Bayelsa is in dire need of selfless leadership and haven examined by trajectory as a student activist, taxpayer, youth leader, commissioner and public servant, I decided to offer myself instead of complaining,” said Mr Eradiri.

He added, “My record of service at the Ministries of Youths and Environment shows that things can work when the leadership is committed. I had no funding as commissioner, but before I left, the ministry started generating N200 million monthly. That is my scorecard there.”

Mr Eradiri also mentioned that as a young man, he has “the strength and capacity to do the job of governance of the state better, and I will dismantle the obstacles to the development of the state.”

The governorship stressed that “I am driven by the passion to transform the state and make life more meaningful for the people whose level of poverty is alarming and glaring due to the neglect of governance by the political class.”

Mr Eradiri also promised to provide social amenities, including healthcare and education, boost human capacity development and prioritise infrastructure and job opportunities.

‘’The agricultural potential of the state in fisheries, rice, sugarcane and other crops where we have comparative advantages would be harnessed to provide raw materials for industries and processed for export,’’ he said.

(NAN)