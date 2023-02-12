Labour Party Governorship Candidate In Kano Bashir Ishaq Holds Meeting With Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following the last minute alignment and re-alignment of politicians to achieve their desired goals come 2023 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with Kano State Labour Party governorship candidate, Bashir Ishaq.

Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The meeting between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mr. Bashir Ishaq came up barely 13 days to general elections.

At the meeting held in Abuja, All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, Kano State Coordinator of Labour Party Presidential Candidate among others were at the meeting.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC would be slugging it out with the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and others.

According to statistics from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kano State is among the top 5 states with highest number of registered voters as we approach 2023 general elections.

