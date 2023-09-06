Labour Party Disagrees With The Decision Of The Presidential Election Tribunal.

The ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court upholding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner has been disputed by the Labour Party, LP.

According to DAILY POST, the Tribunal on Wednesday dismissed all of the relief requests made by the Labour Party and its candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Shortly after the verdict, the party’s national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, responded by saying that justice had not been done.

He declared that the party would decide on its course of action after consulting with its legal counsel.

The Labour Party, according to Ifoh, “watched with dismay and trepidation the dismissal of petitions by the five-member panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani today, and we reject the outcome of the judgment in its entirety because justice was not served and it did not reflect the law and the will of the people.

We commend the tenacity of our legal staff for bravely disclosing the wrath in our system. We can only cry for Nigeria’s lack of democracy, but we won’t give up on that country.

After consulting with our attorneys and receiving the Certified True Copy of the judgment, we will outline the party’s position in further detail.

The LP spokesman continued, “We urge all supporters of democracy to stay determined and upbeat because a new Nigeria is feasible.

