Labour Party DG Akin Osuntokun Reacts After Seeing Protesters In Kano Chanting ” No To War “

The Director General of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Akin Osuntokun has reacted to a viral video of some protesters in Kano state protesting against any form of war in Niger Republic

The Protesters were seen in the viral video carrying different national flags belonging to countries like France, Niger, Nigeria and many others

They were seen moving about major roads chanting that they do not want war

The protest has got the attention of several Nigerians and there have been lots of comments from many people

The labour party DG has reacted after seeing the video of the protesters

In a post that he made on his official Twitter page, he said protest can be a powerful way to express opinions and promote dialogues.

He said leaders and communities need to engage in open discussions to find common ground

