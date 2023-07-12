NEWS

Labour Party Debunks Rumoured Plans Of Peter Obi Becoming President In 2027

Peter Obi never made any suggestions that he will run for president of Nigeria in 2027, according to Dr Yunusa Tanko, a spokesman for the Labour Party presidential campaign committee.

According to The Guardian, Tanko said that Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate for president on February 25, 2023, never agreed to such an interview.

The leader of the Labour Party declared: “Our attention has been drawn to a publication in the Daily Post and some social media networks on an interview granted by His Excellency Peter Obi to Arise tv.”

Tanko claims that Obi only recently returned to Nigeria from an international trip and calls the media narrative a “fallacy and complete fabrication.”

For the avoidance of any confusion, HEPO has never granted such an interview to a Nigerian or foreign media outlet. Please take note,” added Tanko.

Recalls that Bola Tinubu was elected president in the 2023 election, and Obi and the Labour Party are currently contesting that outcome in court.

By claiming that President Bola Tinubu was not the rightful victor, the Labour Party is attempting to have the election results declared invalid.

