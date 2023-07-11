Labour Party Debunks Rumoured Plans Of Obi Becoming President in 2027

A spokesman of Labour Party presidential campaign council, Dr Yunusa Tanko, has said Peter Obi never hinted at becoming Nigeria’s president in 2027.

According to The Guardian reports, Tanko disclosed that Obi who was the Labour Party (LP) candidate during the February 25, 2023 presidential election never granted such an interview.

The Labour Party chieftain said, “Our attention has been drawn to a publication in the Daily Post and some social media networks on an interview granted by His Excellency Peter Obi to Arise tv.”

Tanko said that Obi arrived in Nigeria from an overseas trip just this weekend and describes the media report as a “fallacy and complete fabrication”.

“For all avoidance of doubt, HEPO did not at anytime grant such an interview to any media organisation in Nigeria or outside the country. Please note,” Tanko added.

Recalls that Obi and the Labour Party are in court to challenge the result of the 2023 election that produced Bola Tinubu as president.

The Labour Party is seeking to nullify the election results, arguing that President Bola Tinubu was not the valid winner.

They also question Tinubu’s eligibility due to allegations of previous indictments and his running mate’s nomination for another position.

The Petitioners also challenge the election’s validity due to alleged corrupt practices and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

They demand either a declaration of Obi as the election’s winner, or an order for a fresh election excluding Tinubu, Shettima, and the APC.

