Labour Party Claim That There Is No Way President Tinubu’s Ministerial List Can Weaken Their Party

There is no doubt that the topic of conversation has been the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently released list of ministerial nominations. Recall that the president started by announcing the first list, which contained a total of 28 names. The first list includes some number of former governors, including Wike, Nasir Elrufai, Dave Umahi, and many others.

The president nevertheless proceeded to release a second list, which was met with a flurry of comments. The Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Was one of the 19 names on the list.

Many comments have been made in response to his inclusion. When asked if the appointment of Prof. Tahir Mamman will weaken the party in a recent interview on SUNDAY SUN , LP media and publicity secretary, Mr. Obiora Ifoh, said that such a thing can never happen.

According to him: “There is no way such appointment can weaken our party. This is because the person in question wasn’t even a member of the labour party”

“People need to understand that it is not everyone working in Baze university that are labour party members. Another thing is that because he is working in the University does not automatically makes him a member”

Source: The Sun

