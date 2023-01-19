Labour Party chairman sue Arise TV for defamation

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Julius Abure, the national head of the Labour Party, has filed a lawsuit against Arise Television for allegedly making defamatory and slanderous remarks against him. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Abure claimed that he had been falsely accused more than twice in a lawsuit filed before the High Court of Edo State by his attorney, President Aigbokhan, Esq. According to the Guardian Nigeria.

The chairman claimed that the television Morning Show interview with Mr. Arabambi, the former national publicity secretary of the Labour Party who was expelled from the organization, caught his attention.

The chairman claims that a defamatory statement about him was broadcast on television on December 11, 2022, as a result of an interview with the party’s former publicity secretary, without first double-checking the facts with the party or inviting a party representative to take part in the interview.

In a same vein, on January 8, 2023, a television station gave another interview to a woman named Agho Blessing and aired it from her private office in Benin City to damage his reputation without providing him the chance to refute the accusations. The chairman argues that the television network sold prime time to individuals who wanted to disparage him without providing him or his agent a chance to show their side of the story. He asserts that the defendant acted maliciously when conducting the dual interview.

“In the pleadings submitted on the 18th day of January 2023, the chairman states that the TV station failed to uphold the ethical code of broadcasting in the interview of its guest and claims against the station the sum of N150,000,000.00. The principles of fairness, accuracy, and balance in the coverage of political activities were not observed by the TV station.

