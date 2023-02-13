Labour Party Candidate Urges Nigerians to Make a Decision Ahead of Presidential Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With only 12 days left until the presidential election, Labour Party candidate Peter Obi is urging Nigerians to make a decision on who they will cast their vote for. In a series of tweets on Monday, Obi emphasized the importance of making a decision now and not wasting this opportunity.

“It is decision time,” he said. “Every nation has significant moments in their history where a situation arises that requires them to take specific steps to mark a turning point.” Nigeria is at that junction now.

Obi stated that due to poor leadership, Nigeria has done poorly, but now is the time to change that. He added that the upcoming election is not about tribe, religion, or traditional sentiments but about national interest. He believes that Nigeria needs leaders who will take responsibility for protecting the lives and properties of its citizens and redirecting the nation towards a rebirth.

“Banditry, kidnapping, farmer-herder clashes, millions of children on the streets, hunger, unemployment, and poverty are not our portion,” Obi said. “This moment calls for a new kind of leader.”

The former governor of Anambra State went on to say that he and his running mate, Datti, represent the leadership that Nigeria needs right now. He stated that they have laid out their vision and plan and are now asking Nigerians to give them the mandate to deliver on it.

“We stand at a critical moment in our history as a nation,” Obi concluded. “We must not waste this moment.” “We must seize the moment.”

