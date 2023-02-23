This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Labour Party Candidate Oyibo Chukwu was Shot on his way back from Campaign in Enugu

Tragedy has struck citizens of Enugu State, especially supporters of the Labour Party, as its Senatorial Candidate Oyibo Chukwu was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in the state.

The incident occurred in the Agbani area of Enugu State, where the lawyer turned politician was reportedly attacked while returning from a campaign trip. According to reports, the Labour Party candidate was burnt inside his vehicle, and it is not yet known how many occupants were in the car during the attack.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, has sent shockwaves across the state, as the motive behind the attack remains unknown. Although information about the attack is still sketchy, a top member of the political party to which the lawyer belongs confirmed the incident but requested not to be quoted until the family speaks.

The police have reportedly launched an investigation into the incident, and security has been beefed up in the area.

This latest incident is yet another reminder of the security challenges faced by citizens in various parts of the country. The rising cases of attacks on innocent citizens, particularly in the southeastern part of Nigeria, have become a cause for concern for both the government and citizens alike ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The attack on Chukwu Oyibo has been met with widespread condemnation, with many Nigerians taking to social media to express their shock and dismay at the incident. Some have called for urgent measures to be put in place to address the rising insecurity in the country.

Also, the attack on the lawyer in Enugu is a reminder of the urgent need to tackle the security threats ahead of the 2023 general elections. It is hoped that the police investigation will yield results and that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be brought to justice.

