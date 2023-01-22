NEWS

Labour Party Campaigns in Kano State Today (Videos).

Following the Obi/Datti 2023 presidential campaign rally that is scheduled to hold in Kano State today, supporters of the Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has taken to Twitter to react using the hashtag, #ObiDattiInKano.

Recall that former Anambra State governor and 2023 presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had few hours ago, taken to his official Twitter account to announce that he will be traveling to Kano State with his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed Datti, to preach the message of their national movement to rescue Nigeria.

According to the businessman, those set of people that have destroyed Nigeria must be shown the way out because the country belongs to the youths.

And so, following such political event in the state today, netizens took to the micro blogging platform, Twitter, to talk about the campaign rally using #ObidattiInKano on the social media platform.

Also shared on Twitter are videos showing the crowd of supporters that are marching towards the campaign ground in the state, and the Labour Party presidential candidate’s supporters that are already waiting for the arrival of Peter Obi and his campaign team.

Here are their reactions below;

