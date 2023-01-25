Labour Party Campaigns in Gombe State Today (Videos).

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following the Obi/Datti 2023 presidential campaign that is holding in Gombe State today, videos showing the moment Labour Party supporters in the state are preparing to welcome the opposition party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates have been shared online.

Recall that the Labour Party 2023 presidential campaign council had earlier on, announced that they will be traveling to Gombe State with their presidential and vice presidential candidates, Peter Obi and Yusuf Baba-Ahmed Datti respectively, to meet with their supporters and unveil their plans for them, if they are voted into the office of the presidency in the coming presidential election.

And so, following such political event in the state, Nigerians have taken to the micro blogging platform, Twitter, to upload a video of Peter Obi speaking with the traditional rulers in Gombe State.

Also uploaded on Twitter is a video of the Labour Party supporters, drumming their supports for Peter Obi in the state.

Others however, went ahead to talk about the Labour Party presidential campaign in the state using the hashtag, #ObiDattiInGombe.

Here are their reactions below;

To watch the videos, click on the links below;

#ObiDattiInGombe lets show them that Obi is from Gombe pic.twitter.com/ZZw4ugywg0 — Goodness Christopher (@GoodyAfrica) January 25, 2023

It gives me sleepless nights that “for the first time in history, Nigeria has a presidential candidate Peter Obi

with ZERO scandal yet Nigerians are still making choices. Omo! Edy pain me#ObiDattiInGombe #ObiDattiInGombe #SaiObi #SaiObi #SaiObi @firstladyship

Follow|like|RT pic.twitter.com/JIJRlbQdwI — Ebonyi First Son💡#PETEROBI2023🗳️ (@Governor_soon) January 25, 2023

