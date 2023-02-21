Labour Party Calls for Investigation into Violent Attack During Presidential Campaign Rally

The Lagos State Chapter of the Labour Party has called for an immediate investigation into the violent attack that occurred during its presidential campaign rally. The party, in a statement issued on Wednesday, condemned the attack and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

The statement also expressed concern over the safety of its members, especially in the face of the upcoming presidential election, and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election.

Meanwhile, reactions have continued to trail the attack, with many Nigerians expressing outrage and calling for an end to political violence. The incident has also raised questions about the safety of political rallies and the need for adequate security measures to be put in place.

The presidential campaign rally had been held in Lagos in preparation for the February 26th presidential election, which is expected to be closely contested between several major political parties.

As the election draws near, concerns about potential violence and electoral fraud have heightened. The INEC has assured Nigerians of its commitment to ensuring a free and fair election and has promised to investigate any reports of misconduct or violence.

The incident at the Labour Party rally serves as a reminder of the need for all political parties and their supporters to respect the rule of law and promote peaceful and non-violent participation in the electoral process.

