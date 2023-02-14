This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Labour Party buckles down for Tinubu’s triumph – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that the Work Party, LP, is really working for the development of Bola Tinubu as the next leader of Nigeria.

Showing up on Emerge TV’s The Morning Show on Monday, the APC representative, the APC Official Mission Committee, the PCC, North Focal, and Sovereign Mustapha Audu likewise named a portion of the States where he figures Bola Tinubu and Yahya Shettima would record an avalanche triumph.

Audu was explicitly answering a representative of the People’s Democratic Party’s Leftist faction, PDP’s official mission can’t, PCC, Dele Momodu, who on a similar program yesterday said that Atiku Abubakar and Okowa would win every one of the 19 states in the North.

“The PDP is utilized to their bogus assertions and deceptions, however, it’s reasonable assuming you take a gander at the elements in Kogi State, where I come from, that Bola Tinubu and Shettima will positively win,” Audu said.

“They’ll win Kwara, Niger, and more northern states; assuming you take a gander at the North West, the North East, Kano, Taraba, and Yobe, he’ll plainly win.”

“What’s more, this is certainly not a two-party system per se, even if simply two gatherings stand to win.” The wide range of various official applicants, particularly the Work Party, stand to get more from the PDP.

“The work party has turned out well for the APC.” The South East, which has not been our fortress, will take a ton of votes from the PDP there. Abuja, where we’ve never had areas of strength for so long, is doing so well in PDP strongholds. I think the work party is really buckling down for APC.

“Assuming you see Waterways Express, which delivers the most decisions in favor of the PDP in every one of the races, there’s chaos in the PDP, and this likewise works for us,”

