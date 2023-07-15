NEWS

Labour Party are taking the law into their hands, when the court has not declared anything-Afam Ani

During an interview with Arise , Chairman, Action Progress Party Governorship Candidate, Enugu State,Dr. Afam Ani stated that the Labour Party is now taking laws into their hands when the court has not declared the winner of the Enugu State election and thatit is very wrong to do that.

He further revealed that what the president is doing is very good and that Nigerians are appreciating his moves so far.

According to him, “I believe they should now give the court the room to exercise their duties and then go to the end of it and declare the winner of the election, so why is the Labour Party now taking laws into their hands when the court has not declared anything? It is very wrong. When I notice things are going wrong, I think I have the right to raise a concern about them.

Video credit: Arise (9:13)

Offixialmasoyi (
)

