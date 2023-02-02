Labour Party And NNPP Says That Their Candidates Will Not Step Down For Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the presidential candidates for the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party would not step aside in favor of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Labour Party’s Peter Obi and the NNPP’s Rabiu Kwankwaso were advised not to trust Atiku by the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, which was made known by the two opposition parties.

The PCC issued a warning in response to claims made by the PDP presidential candidate that he had conversations with Obi and Kwankwaso prior to the election on February 25. Atiku revealed that he was in contact with the LP, NNPP, and Labour Party candidates in an interview with the BBC Hausa.

Atiku suppressed information about the nature of the negotiations and, if any, the terms of any agreements. Festus Keyamo, the spokesman for the APC Campaign Council, warned Nigerians not to get distracted by the former vice president when he talked about the purported negotiations.

On Wednesday, Keyamo told a newspaper correspondent over the phone that Atiku was not in contact with anyone.

