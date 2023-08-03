Labour Leaders: What Tinubu Told Us At Aso Rock

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has spoken about the outcome of the meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Daily Trust had reported how Tinubu met with the organisers of Wednesday’s nationwide protest.

Giving an insight on what transpired at the meeting, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said Tinubu assured Nigerians that his government would ensure that one of the moribund refineries in the country begins operation by December.

He said the president also pledged to ensure that agreement is reached on the wage award for Nigerian workers immediately.

Daily trust report that, He claims that Tinubu similarly pledged to present a practical plan for the CNG alternative the following week.

He said that following the protest in all 36 Federation States and the Federal Capital Territory, they would reconvene in a round table discussion.

“It is pertinent to inform Nigerians that the extent of the protest’s success is underscored by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, asking to have a private meeting with the NLC and TUC leadership,” Ajaero added.

The engagement was successful in that significant progress was made on the following topics, which slowed down the work of the Presidential Committee on Subsidy Removal and required the protest:

“He promised to immediately restructure the engagement framework in accordance with the suggestions of the Labour leaders. He declared with absolute assurance that the Port Harcourt Refinery will start operating by the end of this year. He committed to making sure that an agreement was quickly achieved on the wage award for Nigerian workers.

He stated that he would present a practical plan for the CNG substitute the following week. On the basis of the President’s commitment and vow, we have decided to restart the conversation process in order to facilitate complete implementation.

While we wait for the government to carry out its own portion of the understanding as discussed with His Excellency the President, we would want to express our gratitude to Nigerians once more.

