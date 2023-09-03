Labour insists on strike on Tuesday, shuns meeting with FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it will proceed with its nationwide warning strike on Tuesday, despite the Federal Government’ s last- minute effort to avert it, PM reports.

The NLC had announced the strike on Friday, citing the government’ s failure to address its demands, which include the reversal of the removal of fuel subsidy, the payment of minimum wage arrears, and the implementation of the consequential adjustment of salaries.

The government has since invited the NLC to a meeting on Monday, but the union has said it will not back down until its demands are met.

In a statement on Saturday, the NLC’ s Assistant General Secretary, Christopher Onyeka, said the union was ready for dialogue, but it would not be held hostage by the government.

” The labour movement is a negotiation platform built around dialogue. We are not the ones who left the table; it’ s the government that has been running away from the table, ” Onyeka said.

He added that the NLC was ready to embark on the strike, which would be a ” warning shot” to the government.

” This is to demonstrate to the government our determination, commitment and preparedness to embark on strike, so they would know that we mean business and we are prepared, committed to ensuring that the right things are done for Nigeria, ” Onyeka said.

The NLC’ s decision to proceed with the strike has been met with mixed reactions. Some have supported the union’ s move, saying it is necessary to put pressure on the government to address the people’ s plight. Others have criticized the strike, saying it will only hurt the poor and vulnerable.

The strike is expected to paralyze economic activities in Nigeria, as it will affect workers in the public and private sectors. It is also likely to disrupt transportation and other essential services.

The government is still hoping to avert the strike, but it remains to be seen if it will be successful.

In the meantime, the NLC has urged its members to remain calm and law- abiding. The union has also said that it will not hesitate to call off the strike if the government meets its demands.

