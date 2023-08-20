La Liga table & review after Yesterday’s games as Real Madrid won 3-1 to move up to 1st place

Real Madrid 3-1 Almeria

Jude Bellingham has had a great beginning at Real Madrid, and his success continued on Saturday evening. He scored two goals in an impressive performance for Carlo Ancelotti’s team. The visitors won the match 3-1, overcoming tough opponents. Vinicius Junior also scored a goal.

Real Madrid continued their impressive start to the La Liga season by securing their second consecutive victory, defeating Almeria with a score of 3-1 at the Power Horse Stadium. Jude Bellingham once again proved his goal-scoring prowess by netting two goals, bringing his total to three goals in just two games.

Almeria faced an uphill battle right from the start, considering their 17th place finish in the previous season where they narrowly avoided relegation. Moreover, they suffered a defeat in their season-opener against Rayo Vallecano. However, they managed to take the lead within three minutes of the game, thanks to Sergio Arribas. It’s worth noting that Arribas recently left Real Madrid’s squad but showed his ability by heading in a well-executed cross from Lucas Robertone.

Real had a hard time finding an answer at first, but Aurelien Tchouameni managed to force a great save from Luis Maximiano, who was making his debut for Almeria, with a strong header. However, after 19 minutes, they managed to equalize when Bellingham found the back of the net again.

Rodrygo was fouled by Edgar Gonzalez, resulting in a free kick in a good position. Although Toni Kroos failed to pass to Fran Garcia on the left side during his first attempt, Real Madrid changed their strategy and shifted the play to the other side. Dani Carvajal then delivered a cross from the opposite flank. Federico Valverde headed the ball down to Bellingham, who despite a chaotic situation, managed to find the far corner and successfully score.

Almeria didn’t give up easily. Both Robertone and Iddrisu Baba attempted long-range shots, but Andriy Lunin made saves for Real Madrid. Just before halftime, Real Madrid thought they had taken the lead when Kroos unleashed a shot from the edge of the area. However, the goal was disallowed due to a foul committed by Carvajal a few moments earlier.

After a balanced beginning of the second half, Real Madrid took the lead on the 60-minute mark. Bellingham connected with Kroos’ accurate cross, heading it over Maximiano and into the goal. Almeria came close to equalizing as Luis Suarez’s header narrowly missed the target. However, Bellingham continued to contribute to the game by assisting Vinicius Jr to score the crucial third goal.

