La liga Table & Match Review As Real Madrid Win 2-0 against Bilbao

Real Madrid began their 2023/24 LaLiga season with a 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao, making it their 17th consecutive unbeaten match against them.

After suffering a crushing 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, it seemed like the end of an era for Real Madrid. Their first starting lineup of the new season, chosen by Carlo Ancelotti, indicated a shift in the team. While Karim Benzema was absent due to circumstances, it was surprising to see veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić on the bench. Instead, Ancelotti opted for 23-year-old Aurélien Tchouaméni in midfield alongside summer signings Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga, both 20 years old.

At the beginning of the game, Real Madrid seemed a bit out of sync. However, they found their rhythm after Rodrygo scored a goal just before the half-hour mark. The young players, especially Bellingham, showcased their skills. Shortly after David Alaba hit the post with a header and Unai Simón saved Vinícius Júnior’s shot, Bellingham doubled his team’s lead. Although his goal wasn’t the most impressive, it managed to go past Athletic goalkeeper Simón and into the corner. Simón couldn’t be blamed for this one, unlike the first goal. The hosts struggled to pose a threat but felt unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty when Unai Gómez was fouled in the box by Éder Militão. Andriy Lunin made a save after Gómez’s shot.

The second goal reduced the impact of the match, and even though Los Blancos eased off, they didn’t lose control of the game, except for Militão’s unfortunate departure due to a knee injury after 50 minutes. There weren’t many notable chances after halftime, and Ernesto Valverde’s uninspired team failed to maintain consistent pressure in their attacks.

This defeat won’t define their season as a clearly superior Madrid team, but Valverde will be disappointed by his team’s lack of accuracy. On the other hand, the future looks promising for the 14-time European champions, and their young and energetic talent will undoubtedly be the driving force in their achievements this season.

