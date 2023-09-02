NEWS

La Liga: Real Madrid’s strongest line up without injured players that could face Getafe

Joner
Real Madrid is to face Getafe In their LaLiga game today. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have made a storming start this season as they secured important points.

Therefore, reports strongly suggest that there is a fresh injury for Real Madrid ahead of the crucial encounter against Getafe. According to the transfer market, Vinícius is ruled out of action ahead of the next game.

 For that, In this article, we will take a look at Real Madrid’s strongest line up In 4-3-3 without injured players.

Goalkeeper: Real Madrid should line up with Lunin as first choice goalkeeper against Getafe.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Camavinga, Rüdiger could line up against Gatafe.

Midfielders: In my opinion, Real Madrid should line up with Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić against Gatafe.

Forwards: Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim could line up against Getafe.

How Real Madrid should line up against Getafe.

Real Madrid’s probable line up in 4–3-3: Lunin; Carvajal, Alaba, Camavinga, Rüdiger; Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić against Gatafe; Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim


