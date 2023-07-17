Kyari takes over APC NWC after Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation

In a significant turn of events, Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has taken charge of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC). This development serves as confirmation of the recent resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who had held the esteemed position of APC National Chairman. Senator Adamu went through the proper channels and officially tendered his resignation to Senator Iyiola Omisore, the party’s National Secretary.

On a Monday morning, precisely at around 10:40 am, Senator Kyari, accompanied by a group of seven other NWC members, held a meeting in his office. It’s worth noting that Senator Kyari made a noticeable statement by parking his car in the specific slot reserved exclusively for the National Chairman. The symbolism behind this act signified his assumption of the leadership role within the committee.

Shortly after, around 11:20 am, Senator Omisore arrived at the party’s secretariat and promptly joined the ongoing meeting. As the gathering progressed, discussions and deliberations likely took place to address the transition in leadership and establish a clear direction for the party moving forward.

As this situation unfolds, further updates and pertinent information will be provided in due course, ensuring transparency and clarity regarding the changes and developments within the APC’s National Working Committee.

