Kwara State Gov, Abdulrazaq Reacts After He Received N2B Out Of The N4B Relief Funds From The FG

The executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has reacted after he received two Billion naira out of the four billion naira relief funds from the federal government of Nigeria.

Reacting on his verified Twitter page, the Governor said; “We have received N2bn out of the N4bn relief funds that the Federal Government released to states for the purchase of rice to be distributed en masse to vulnerable members of the public to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal. We await a balance of N2bn of the funds as well as N1bn worth of maize (40,000 bags) which the Central Bank of Nigeria is selling to each state from the national strategic reserve.”

He added; “It is however important to mention that 48% (N1,920,000,000.00) of the N4bn is a noninterest loan that will be paid back over a period of 20 months at N120,000,000.00 monthly.”

He stated further; “Consequently, I have ordered the immediate purchase of rice in the value of the amount. For transparency and fairness to all, distribution of the palliatives will be overseen exclusively by a committee headed by the Kwara State Police Commissioner Ebun Oluwarotimi Adelesi, who will be supported by the Emir of Shonga Dr. Haliru Yahya, religious leaders, civil society leaders, and other important stakeholders in the state.”

He noted; “We also confirm receipt of the remaining three trucks of the bags of rice donated to our state by the Federal Government. The distribution has commenced through various channels of reaching out to the public, including lawmakers who represent the 24 state constituencies and other stakeholders in the state.”

The recent post by Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Penkelemesi (

)