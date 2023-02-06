Kwara: Reactions Trails Video Of people Welcoming Obi At The Venue Of Kwara Campaign Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Monday, the Labour Party and (LP) presidential candidate Mr. Peter obi and his running partner Mr. Datti Baba Ahmed held a campaign rally in the state of Kwara. Mr. Peter obi is a former governor of the state of Anambra, and he is currently running for president under the Labour Party. Their supporters were ecstatic to see them and listen to them explain their plans for Nigeria.

Nkem, a user of Twitter, posted a video that he took of the crowd at the Labour Party Kwara State Presidential campaign event extending their best wishes to Peter obi and his running mate. Certain individuals in Nigeria have provided their feedback in regard to this film. In reaction to the video, a viewer who goes by the Twitter handle “Adewunmi Ahmed” posed the following question: “Is this all the kwarans because I notice say Na just where people dey you dey display Instead of all the stadium?”

The following are some snippets taken from various remarks posted online by Nigerians:

