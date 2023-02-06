Kwara: Reactions Trails Video Of Crowds Welcoming Obi At The Venue Of Kwara Campaign Rally

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party and (LP) and the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter obi, alongside his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, on Monday, held their presidential campaign rally in Kwara State. They were welcomed by their supporters who were happy to see them and to hear them speak about their plans for Nigeria.

In a video which has surfaced online and uploaded by a twitter user with the handle name ‘Nkem’, crowds at the Labour Party Kwara State Presidential campaign rally, were seen as they gave Peter obi and his running mate, a rousing welcome at the venue of the campaign rally. Some Nigerians have reacted to this video. Reacting to the video, a twitter user with the handle name ‘Adewunmi Ahmed’ commented, “Is this all the kwarans because I see say Na only where people dey you dey show Instead of all the stadium”.

