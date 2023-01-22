Kwara PDP Replies Tinubu: Since 1999, He Has Managed Lagos State Like A Private Estate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Kwara state chapter of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has responded angrily to Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s outburst during the presidential campaign rally he held for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, last Tuesday in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The APC presidential candidate cautioned Nigerians against supporting the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the upcoming election at the gathering in Metropolitan Square, Ilorin.

Senator Tinubu cautioned that supporting the PDP would be a mistake that would be challenging to undo.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is solely involved in the presidential contest to enrich himself and his associates, he claimed, citing a number of evidence that have shown this to be the case.

When given the chance to run again, Tinubu claimed that Atiku would merely sell Nigeria to his shady associates under the pretense of privatization, just as he had done in the past.

He commended the populace for exercising their right to political freedom in 2019 and ensuring that the APC won the election in Kwara State, cementing their position in progressive party and national history.

“You made them leave, and now they want to return. Don’t let them come back. They just desire to eat what they were unable to consume the first time. If given the opportunity, they will strip Kwara and Nigeria bare, according to Tinubu.

The APC presidential candidate asked Kwarans to support him and all other APC candidates in the upcoming general elections in order to maintain their four-year-old freedom from exploitation.

He asked the populace to continue supporting Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq’s administration in order for them to continue living in freedom and making development under his direction.

Through its spokesman, Prince Tunji Moronfoye, the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, however, characterized Tinubu’s campaign as already being lost.

In a statement titled “APC’s Show of Shame at the Ilorin Metropolitan Square,” it was claimed that Tinubu’s entitlement mindset, or “Emilokan,” and his ongoing gaffes, or “Bulaba,” had turned him into a laughing stock in the country.

“We are compelled to question Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu on the freedom of Lagos state and his brutal stranglehold on that state.

Since 1999, he has managed Lagos state like a private estate. His wife, son, daughter, and son-in-law are all prominent politicians in the state of Lagos.

So, Asiwaju Sir, our inquiry is: Where is freedom in Lagos state? The PDP would like to privately inform Asiwaju Tinubu that the majority of the people he saw on Tuesday were hired from neighboring states, including the people from Kwara, it continued. “He who comes to equity must come with clean hands.

The PDP spokesman also criticized the assertion that the previous state administrations in Kwara did nothing throughout 16 years of their rule.

“This is the same Metropolitan Square that Dr. Bukola Saraki created and dedicated during his illustrious government.”

This article is credited to Daily Post paper.

Dear esteemed readers what are your comments?

Topmoststrategy (

)