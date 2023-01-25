This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kwara: Gov Abdulrazaq signs 2023 budget

The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, enacted the 2023 budget on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin, the budget comprises a capital component of N94,855,769,496 and a recurrent expenditure component of N77,626,089,869.00, representing 50.2 percent and 49.8 percent, respectively.

He claimed that the fiscal plan includes funds for the continuation of many of the administration’s successful programs as well as the completion of certain existing projects. The budget’s size is N188,845,603,561.00, which is a few million less than the N189,436,248,054.00 that the governor had suggested in his address presenting the 2022 budget on November 30.

Governor Abdulrazaq praised the House for working with the executive branch and noted that such cordial connections improve the distribution of democratic benefits to the populace.

Engr. Yakubu Danladi Salihu, the speaker of the state House of Assembly, stated that the legislature thoroughly examined the budget and considered it crucial for the state’s ongoing growth, particularly for the completion of ongoing projects.

Several Assembly and cabinet officials reportedly attended the signing of the budget, which was approved on Tuesday by the state House of Assembly.

Content created and supplied by: saviour4real (via 50minds

News )

#Kwara #Gov #Abdulrazaq #signs #budgetKwara: Gov Abdulrazaq signs 2023 budget Publish on 2023-01-25 10:39:47