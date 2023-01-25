Kwara declares Wednesday work-free day for PVC collection

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq, has announced that civil servants will not be required to report to work on Wednesday. This will give them the opportunity to pick up their permanent voter cards (PVCs) from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which will guarantee their participation in the upcoming general elections.

This was disclosed in a statement that was delivered on Tuesday in Ilorin by Mrs. Susan Modupe Oluwole, who is the Head of Service for the state of Kwara.

“All those who are still to acquire their voter cards are admonished to immediately do so before the end of the collection deadline,” she wrote in her statement. “All those that are yet to receive their voter cards are urged to quickly do so.”

It has been brought to the attention of DAILY POST by INEC that they have said there will not be any more extensions of the date for the collecting process.

