Kwara assembly confirms 18 commissioner-nominees

The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday approved the list of commissioner-nominees sent of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The confirmation was sequel to their screening and consideration at the parliament’s committee of whole during Tuesday’s plenary.

The move was in line with section 182 sub-section 1 and 2 of the Constitution.

Those confirmed as commissioners are Amina Ahmed El-Imam (Offa), Folashade Opeyemi (Ekiti), Abdulqowiyu Olododo (Ilorin East), Olaitan Buraimah Abosede (Oyun), Senior Ibrahim Sulyman (Ilorin West), Hawa Nuru (Ilorin West), Aliyu Kora Sabi (Baruten), Dr Segun Ogunshola (Ifelodun), Abdul-Azeez Kola (Asa) and Abdullahi Batta (Kaiama).

Others are Saadah Maddibo-Kawu (Ilorin South) and Shehu Ndanusa (Edu), Mary Arinde (Oke-Ero), Bolanle Odukuju (Irepodun), Toyosi Thomas, Usman Lade (Pategi), Damilola (Isin) and John Bello (Moro).

The parliament also confirmed Jemilah Adamu Bake from Baruten LGA as commissioner (Kwara State Civil Service Commission).

Speaker Yakubu Salihu directed the clerk of the house, Ahmed Abdul-kareem, to communicate the notice of the confirmation of the nominees to the governor.

(NAN)