Kwankwaso’s Camp Reacts To Atiku’s Alleged Alliance Talk Hint

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has recently come out to debunk Atiku’s alleged alliance talk with the Presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

In the report on Vanguard News, the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had alleged that he is in talks with Kwankwaso and Peter Obi of the Labour party. He also pointed that none of the candidates pose a big threat to him at the Presidential polls.

The former Nigerian Vice President, during an interview, had reportedly said: “Of course, yes, it is politics, we are talking with them(NNPP and LP), anyone of them. However, they aren’t a threat to me.”

In reaction to this statement, the NNPP throughs its National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Alkali, in a telephone interview with Vanguard, on Wednesday, revealed that there is nothing of such going on between the PDP and NNPP. The party chairman confident mentioned that Kwankwaso is a top contender in the election and will not step down for anyone.

He said, “There is no such talk to our knowledge. We just returned from our campaign in Ibadan, our party and our candidate are in this election to win.Our candidate, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is the candidate to beat, he is not stepping down for anybody or any party.”

