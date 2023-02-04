Kwankwaso will take Kano, PDP will come close and Labour Party will take the rest- Babachir Lawal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a video that was published by the Channels Television on Twitter yesterday night, it could be seen that the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria, Mr Babachir Lawal, who is a diehard supporter of Peter Obi’s presidential ambition, has revealed the chances the Labour Party has in the Northern part of the country.

While he was talking during the interview with a Channels Television correspondent, Babachir Lawal said that it is certain that the forthcoming presidential election would be won by Peter Obi because, even Northerners were tired of their own people who are in power.

When he was told that Atiku Abubakar’s ambition will hinder Peter Obi’s chances in the North, Babachir Lawal said that there is nothing like that and that, the Kano State, which Atiku is relying on would be won by the son of the soil, which is Rabiu Kwankwaso.

He said, “Kwankwaso will take Kano, PDP will come close and Labour Party will take the rest. Our strategy now is to deny Atiku the possibility of getting 24 states in this election.”

