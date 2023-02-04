NEWS

Kwankwaso will take Kano, PDP will come close and Labour Party will take the rest- Babachir Lawal

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 41 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a video that was published by the Channels Television on Twitter yesterday night, it could be seen that the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria, Mr Babachir Lawal, who is a diehard supporter of Peter Obi’s presidential ambition, has revealed the chances the Labour Party has in the Northern part of the country.

While he was talking during the interview with a Channels Television correspondent, Babachir Lawal said that it is certain that the forthcoming presidential election would be won by Peter Obi because, even Northerners were tired of their own people who are in power.

When he was told that Atiku Abubakar’s ambition will hinder Peter Obi’s chances in the North, Babachir Lawal said that there is nothing like that and that, the Kano State, which Atiku is relying on would be won by the son of the soil, which is Rabiu Kwankwaso.

He said, “Kwankwaso will take Kano, PDP will come close and Labour Party will take the rest. Our strategy now is to deny Atiku the possibility of getting 24 states in this election.”

Video


Mediateehem (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 41 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu Will Win In Ogun State With A Very Wide Margin – Atinuke Bello

1 min ago

There’s a plot to disrupt elections, introduce interim govt, Tinubu alleges

10 mins ago

While we are right here, uncertainty will increase — Wike

17 mins ago

Let me make this clear, Emefiele has no intention of releasing new naira notes until March- FFK

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button