Kwankwaso, Wike, El-Rufai and 6 other former governors whose names are on Tinubu’s ministerial list

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the President of Nigeria, Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has earlier this morning forwarded his ministerial list to the Senate for approval.

It was reported by Punch that a media aide to the Senate President, Jackson Akpabio, has stated that the authentic ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be unveiled by the Senate today, as he urged Nigerians to stop speculating.

However, Punch paper reported that that a trusted source, who spoke under the condition of anonymity while reacting to the development said that some former governors made the list.

The source while talking said, former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; former Bauchi State Governor, Alhaji Isa Yuguda, former Cross River State Governor, Sen. Ben Ayade, former Kano State Governor, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, former Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, former Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, and Sen. Tanko Almakura from Nasarawa State, are all on the ministerial list.

