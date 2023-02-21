This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kwankwaso to reverse CBN’s naira redesign policy if elected president.

Senator Rabiu Musa-Kwankwaso, who is running for president under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the upcoming election on Saturday, has made a commitment to undo the naira redesign policy initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to Kwankwaso, his administration intends to put an end to the policy of redesigning the naira, and instead, permit Nigerians to deposit their old naira notes in their respective banks.

On Tuesday, while addressing his supporters in Funtua, Katsina State, Kwankwaso stated: “if you elect me as president of this country and other NNPP candidates, we promise to end the policy and allow you to take all your old naira notes to banks for deposit and other transactions.”

“We were told that 133 million Nigerians are poor, but they introduced a naira redesign policy at this critical period of election. This policy has brought calamity, suffering, hunger and poverty on many poor Nigerians.”

“We at the NNPP plan to provide Nigerians with good governance, restore peace, address insecurity and improve the economy.”

Content created and supplied by: delapzy (via 50minds

News )

#Kwankwaso #reverse #CBNs #naira #redesign #policy #elected #presidentKwankwaso to reverse CBN’s naira redesign policy if elected president. Publish on 2023-02-21 16:16:17