Kwankwaso thrown shade at Peter Obi, Says The Labour Party Is Like “Andrews Liver Salt.”

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), recently attacked Labour Party flagbearer Peter Obi.

On Wednesday, January 18, At Chatham House, the former Governor of Kano State explained why he refused to join Peter Obi’s party as he described the Labour Party as a “Andrew Liver Salt” that rises and falls abruptly.

In an interview at Chatham House in London, Kwankwaso stated that ‘his party, the NNPP, is currently the only grown party in the country,’ regardless of the two main known party in the country I.e PDP and APC.

Mocking Peter Obi, he said; “Our party (NNPP) is the only grown party in Nigeria today… to us (Labour Party), is like “Andrews Liver Salt” just came (all of a sudden) keeps rising and now it’s coming down. That’s the reality, take note of it.”

Kwankwaso said this during his appearance at the London-based Chatham House, where he spoke on the topic of ‘Nigeria’s 2023 elections.

