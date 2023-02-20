Kwankwaso taunts APC Governors, claims EFCC was right that some Govs are hoarding billions of Naira

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has called out APC Governors over their criticism of Buhari’s Naira swap policy. The former Governor of Kano state made this known during an interview with Arise TV. The Presidential candidate of NNPP stated that he was shocked by the behaviors of some APC Governors regarding the ongoing naira scarcity. Kwankwaso revealed that he is so happy about Buhari’s policy, noting that those politicians who hoarded billions in cash are now at a great loss.

Kwankwaso claimed that the loot of some APC Governors has been rendered useless by the President of the country. The former governor of Kano state further claimed that EFCC was right when it said that some Governors are hoarding billions of Naira in cash. He noted that his party will help the EFCC and security agencies on election day to prevent vote buying.

Kwankwaso stated that the upcoming election will be a historic one, noting that Nigerians can’t allow any politician to play with their intelligence.

News Source: Arise TV

