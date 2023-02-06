Kwankwaso takes campaign to Niger Republic

In his pursuit of economic development in the West African region, New Nigeria Peoples Party presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso has made a trip to the Republic of Niger. Kwankwaso is a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

He made the assurance to his visitors as well as to the Nigerian community that he would make the Nigerian government’s stability, good governance, the transfer of technology, and economic diplomacy the primary focuses of the country’s foreign policy.

According to a statement that was released in Abuja on Sunday by the Kwankwaso/NNPP Presidential Campaign Council spokesman Ladipo Johnson, the political tour was “in continuation of his engagements, notably his afro-centric foreign policy recommendations if given the mandate by Nigerians.”

Kwankwaso also paid a visit to Mohamed Bazoum, the President of the Niger Republic, and while he was there, he spoke with a few Nigerians who were there.

In addition to that, he went to see Mahamadou Issoufou, who served as president of the Niger Republic in the past.

Content created and supplied by: Elzehara (via 50minds

News )

