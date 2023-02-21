Kwankwaso Surrounded By Crowd As He Campaigns In Funtua Area of Katsina

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential flag bearer of the opposition New Nigeria’s People Party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has continued with excessive campaign to solicit for votes and support during the forthcoming general elections. Kwankwaso made a stopover at Funtua local government area of Katsina State where he was surrounded by a mammoth crowd of supporters and well wishers dancing and chanting his name.

Some of the major political contenders are making efforts to round up campaign as Nigerians set to vote on Saturday. However, Kwankwaso’s campaign is far from over as there are many cities left unvisited by his presidential campaign team. His influence and recognition in the northwestern part of the country is undeniable.

No doubt the forthcoming general elections will be extremely competitive considering the personalities of the contenders for the presidential seat. The electoral umpire has already started rolling out logistic to ensure smooth and success of the forthcoming general elections.

