Kwankwaso Reveals Why He’s Not Supporting Peter Obi And Atiku Stance On The Cashless Policy

The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People Party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has slammed the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party and the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for supporting the CBN cashless policy. Kwankwaso stated the reason why he’s not backing the policy as a result of the timing.

He asserted that Nigeria don’t need protest at this moment but a calm society which gives them the chance to vote for their Preferred candidate. Kwankwaso highlighted that as a Kano state governor, he brought E-payment to Kano after doing a lot of ground work to ensure that there are enough banks in the state. According to him, government policy should not be used as punishment to the people.

He said, ”I think the whole thing was a mistake, the policy and the swapping of the naira is awful. Most especially the timing, everything has time in Life. It’s just like here in the North now, you cannot go on and plant crops at this take. So this is why is not supporting Atiku and Peter Obi stance of the idea of this currency redesign at this critical time.

This is a time that we need peace so that people can be happy, so that they can go comfortably and vote the people of their choice. If you are bringing this kind of policy, you have to do a lot of groundwork. We started E-payment in Kano but when we wanted to start it, we went round and looked at the issue of banking facilities in Kano state. And we realise that we could not start unless we had additional banks. We registered 32 microfinance banks just to prepare for E-payment in Kano state. And that is what every government has to do because the idea is not to punish the people.”

