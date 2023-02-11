NEWS

Kwankwaso Reveals What Caused The Crisis In The North When Buhari Lost The 2003 Election

One of the greatest crises in the North is after the 2003 general election in which former General Olusegun Obasanjo defeated President Muhammadu Buhari in the election. Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso speaking on Channels TV has revealed why the North suffered that crisis after the election. 

He alleged that there was a wrong perception among the Northerners that Buhari had already won the election with the massive support given to him by the people. Kwankwaso stated that the Northerners hearing a different result from INEC got them enraged and they thought the results have been manipulated. Kwankwaso identified that the North got it wrong by thinking that the whole of Nigeria was supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in 2002.  

He said, ”When Muhammadu Buhari contested in 2002, everybody in the North wanted to vote for Buhari. To the extent that I lost my seat mainly because of that wind. And people who voted in Kano thought that everybody in this country was voting for Muhammadu Buhari. At the end of the day, we were just talking about our own area. 

And when the Northerners discovered that Buhari lost, the people in the North went to the street to kill people and destroy properties. And tho is because they thought everybody in the country was voting for Muhammadu Buhari. So many things happened in Northern Nigeria especially in the North West.”

