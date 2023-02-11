Kwankwaso reveals three major states in Nigeria where he lost elections in time past

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During an interview yesterday evening on Channels Television, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, revealed the only three elections he has lost in his life.

When he was asked how he was feeling about the forthcoming election, since it is just two weeks to the presidential election and while he was responding, Kwankwaso said that he was not bothered about it because, politics is his game for the past 30 years.

He said he would win the election, like he won the ones he contested in time past and that, he would secure all the elections from the major states in Nigeria. After he said this, the interviewer told him that, he had lost election in three major states and that, it might be difficult for him to win but, Kwankwaso, while responding to this said, “I have contested election in eighteen times, I won fifteen elections and I lost three elections.”

While revealing the ones he lost, he said the first election he lost was in 2003, as a sitting governor in Kano state. The second one was in Lagos State, presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress and the third one was in Port Harcourt.

