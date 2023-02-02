Kwankwaso Reveals The Last Time He Saw Atiku After The PDP Candidate Claimed He Is In Talks With Him

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has revealed the last time he saw the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar after he claimed that he is in talks with him and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had in a recent interview with BBC Hausa claimed that he is in talks with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Peter Obi and he is confident that one of them will join him ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Reacting to the statement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former Governor of Kano State dismissed the report noting that he has not seen Atiku until the recent Townhall meeting.

In his words; “I have not physically seen the PDP presidential candidate until the Arise TV town hall meeting in Lagos”

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former Senator and Minister is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

News Source – Nigerian Tribune Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: OgbeniPOG (via 50minds

News )

