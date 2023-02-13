This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kwankwaso reveals best candidate to emerge as the next President of Nigeria

“I have the experience,” Kwakwanso was noted to have said. Former Kano State Governor and presidential candidate of the NNPP, Alhaji Rabiu Kwakwanso, has described himself as the best candidate to take over the reins of the country.

He had stated on Sunday, 12th February 2023, at the presidential debate organised by the Nigerian Elections Debate Group in collaboration with the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, in Abuja, that all Nigeria needs is good leadership.

While explaining the above, he had stated that all Nigeria needs is the best person for the job, who can tackle the innumerable demands confronting various sectors, and had maintained he is the most prepared to emerge as the next president.

He asserted he only has the required capabilities and experience to lead the country out of her current disintegrated state, and that the fast-approaching general elections present a great opportunity to actualise this.

He concluded, stating that previous public offices he has occupied have drilled him for the country’s presidency, and has all it takes, such as integrity, academic qualification, mental capacity and the likes to lead as the next President.

Content created and supplied by: Worshipper (via 50minds

News )

